Rawalpindi woman shot dead, husband arrested: police

The body of an 18-year-old woman was found from her house in Rawalpindi’s Dhok Chaudhrian, the police said on Monday night.

Her family has accused her husband of murdering her after which the police arrested Adnan.

According to the police, the woman was shot dead. “A bullet hit her near the abdomen,” the investigation officer said. The body has been moved to a hospital for the post-mortem examination.

The victim had married Adnan six months ago. Her father, Muhammad Niaz, told the police that the suspect had been threatening his daughter. “I want justice for my daughter.”

On the other hand, the suspect’s father said that Adnan used to threaten his wife but it is possible that the bullet may have been fired by mistake.

An FIR has been registered at the Airport police station and Adnan is being questioned by the police. The investigation officer has said that further details will be revealed after the post-mortem report comes.