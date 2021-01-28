Rawalpindi: Three restaurants sealed, 11 fined for unhygienic food

Three restaurants were sealed for selling unhygienic food in Rawalpindi during a raid by the Punjab Food Authority.

On Wednesday, the authority made surprise visits to multiple food points in the city.

The inspection team seized 3,500 litres of substandard vinegar from a restaurant in Rawal Town and 420 kilogrammes of unhygienic meat.

The PFA has issued final notices to over 46 eateries in the city and has imposed heavy fines on 11 restaurants. It warned that if the eateries are found selling low-quality products again, arrests will be made and licenses will be revoked.