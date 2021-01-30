Rawalpindi man arrested for blackmailing woman: FIA

The Federal Investigation Agency arrested a man on Saturday for blackmailing a woman for money in Rawalpindi.

According to the agency’s cybercrime cell, the suspect had met the woman online and became friends with her.

“He then blackmailed her to give him Rs50,000,” an FIA spokesperson said. “Upon refusing, he threatened to leak her photos, videos and chats on multiple social media platforms.”

An FIR was registered by the woman after which the police arrested him during a raid.

He has been taken to a police station where the police are questioning him. The suspect’s mobile phone and memory cards have been seized and further investigations are under way.