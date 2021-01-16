Rawalpindi: Four killed after cousins open fire for opposing construction

Four people were killed and seven others injured after a group of men opened fire at their relatives for stopping them from blocking the road in Rawalpindi’s Kallar Syedan tehsil.

The attackers are brothers. They wanted to build a wall near their paternal uncle’s house in Samut village but were told not to as it would block the road leading to the house.

The four men then opened fire and killed four people and injured seven others. Three of the victims were their uncle’s daughters identified as Safoora, Ansar Iqbal and Rafiqa while the fourth has been identified as Muhammad Zareen.

Seven women were injured and shifted to DHQ Hospital.

Safoora’s son Afzaal said the men opened fire simply because they told them not to block the way. He identified them as Salamat, Asad, Nasir and Asif.

The suspects fled the scene after the attack.

Operations SSP Rana Shoaib said they have formed a police team to search for the suspects and bring them to justice.