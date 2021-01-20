Wednesday, January 20, 2021  | 5 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Rawalpindi court summons former ambassador in corruption case

Babar Hashmi accused of embezzling Rs19m from 2016 to 2018

Posted: Jan 20, 2021
Posted: Jan 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Rawalpindi court summons former ambassador in corruption case

An accountability court in Rawalpindi has summoned former ambassador Babar Hashmi in a corruption case on February 9. Hashmi has been accused of working with former accountant Tufail Qazi and embezzling Rs19 million from 2016 to 2018. The government released the funds for its embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria. A reference was submitted against Hashmi and Qazi on January 6. NAB Rawalpindi conducted the inquiry on the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The two men have been accused of embezzling $96,052 (Rs15 million) and 45,758 Bulgarian lev (Rs4 million) for paying bills of expensive hotels and “throwing parties”. “The embezzlement continued for two years and surfaced when a new accountant took charge of the embassy,” the bureau said in the reference. “During the investigation, it was established that both men being official signatories withdrew funds from official accounts of the embassy maintained at Bulbank Sofia, Bulgaria and used them for personal benefit/gain.” Hashmi and Qazi failed to submit a bank reconciliation statement to the chief accounts office of the foreign ministry, which is a violation of rules, the bureau said. Qazi has been arrested in the case.
