Rawalpindi couple arrested for torturing 10-year-old maid: police

Victim's medical tests conducted

Posted: Jan 17, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Rawalpindi couple arrested for torturing 10-year-old maid: police

A couple was arrested for torturing a 10-year-old girl working as a maid at their house in Rawalpindi's Satellite Town Block B, the police said on Sunday. According to the security guard of the house, for over a week he had been hearing loud cries and wails from the child from inside the house after which he called the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau. The couple, identified as Nazi and Aurangzeb, have been arrested by the police and the 10-year-old has been moved to the bureau. She hails from Sahiwal. "Nazia said she had taught the girl how to keep herself clean but she never brushed her teeth or showered," a police officer said. On the other hand, Aurangzeb claimed the child's father took the 10-year-old's advance salary from him and hasn't been replying ever since. "He doesn't even come to meet his daughter." The victim told the bureau officer that the suspects beat her up with sticks. An FIR has been registered at the Banni police station. The police are waiting for the child's medical reports after which she will be sent back home. Last year in July, the federal cabinet approved a bill against the employment of children for domestic help across the country. According to the new clause, any child under the age of 14 years can not be employed as domestic labour.
