Sunday, January 3, 2021  | 18 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Rawalpindi couple arrested for posing as police for Tik Tok

The two posed as police personnel in public

Posted: Jan 3, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Photo: File

Rawalpindi police have arrested a man and his wife who posed as police officers for their Tik Tok videos.

The Rajman police named the accused as Aniza and Bilal. Aniza used to identify herself as an officer of the Adiala Jail. The couple made videos and took pictures while posing in uniform in public.

Related: Rawalpindi TikToker arrested for aerial firing: police

The police have taken into custody their uniforms, laptops and mobile phones. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

