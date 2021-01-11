Monday, January 11, 2021  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1442
Rape cases shouldn’t be delayed, says Sindh High Court

Case adjourned till January 26

The Sindh High Court has issued notices to respondents in a petition challenging delays in the trial of rape cases. The court has summoned the forensic department chairperson and the head of the reform committee in the case. We have to take steps to ensure that rape case trials aren't delayed, said the court. The police surgeon said they have sought advice from the reform committee on the matter, adding that they will act accordingly. The police should be using the latest technology to match DNA, the court added. The case has been adjourned till January 26. Pakistan’s anti-rape ordinance President Arif Alvi approved on December 15 the Anti-Rape Ordinance, 2020 that seeks to address the loopholes in Pakistan’s rape laws and expedite rape cases in the country Under the ordinance, special courts that deal with rape cases will be set up across the country to speed up the justice process for women and children victims of sexual abuse. They will be directed to complete investigations within four months, said the president’s official Twitter account.  The prime minister has been tasked with setting up anti-rape crisis cells across the country. The cells will be authorised to conduct a medico-legal examination of victims within six hours. The new law also forbids revealing the identity of rape victims and makes it a punishable offence.  A national registry of sexual offenders will be established with the help of NADRA. In November 2020, Prime Minister Khan had announced that his government would introduce a “stringent and holistic” anti-rape ordinance to ensure fast-track trials. The decision was taken following the Kashmore gangrape incident.
