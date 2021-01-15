Rajanpur women farmers protest against land recovery operation

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Women farmers and their children tried to stop the forest department from clearing the land they have been farming on during an operation Friday morning.

The forest department, and anti-corruption department said the farmers had occupied the land illegally. Officials said the land would be recovered so that trees could be planted on it.

Two hundred acres of land was recovered during the joint grand operation, according to the forest department. The value of the land has been estimated to be Rs50 million.

The district forest office said that an operation was conducted in Jampur tehsil, where they recovered 150 acres.

A campaign to plant trees on the recovered land will be launched soon, the authorities added.