Rahim Yar Khan: Protests outside Sheikh Zayed Hospital over salaries

Doctors and nurses at Rahim Yar Khan's Sheikh Zayed Hospital have been on the road for four days protesting against a delay in the payment of salaries and increasing dismissals.

According to the police, the protesters have set up a camp near the Khanpur Adda and have blocked the road for traffic.

The protest and sit-in entered its fourth day on Monday. Young doctors and nurses at the hospital claim that the medical superintendent has fired over 800 medical workers despite having 1,600 empty spots.

"Most of us haven't received our salaries for over five months now," a protester said.

Due to the sit-in, commuters in the city have been facing problems and the overall traffic has been affected as well.

The protesters have demanded that the hospital's MS, Agha Tohid, be fired, the salaries of workers released and fired employees brought back.

The doctors have vowed not to end protests unless their demands are met.