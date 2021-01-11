Monday, January 11, 2021  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Rahim Yar Khan: Protests outside Sheikh Zayed Hospital over salaries

Over 800 employees sacked, protesters complain

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago

Doctors and nurses at Rahim Yar Khan's Sheikh Zayed Hospital have been on the road for four days protesting against a delay in the payment of salaries and increasing dismissals.

According to the police, the protesters have set up a camp near the Khanpur Adda and have blocked the road for traffic.

The protest and sit-in entered its fourth day on Monday. Young doctors and nurses at the hospital claim that the medical superintendent has fired over 800 medical workers despite having 1,600 empty spots.

"Most of us haven't received our salaries for over five months now," a protester said.

Due to the sit-in, commuters in the city have been facing problems and the overall traffic has been affected as well.

The protesters have demanded that the hospital's MS, Agha Tohid, be fired, the salaries of workers released and fired employees brought back.

The doctors have vowed not to end protests unless their demands are met.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
rahim yar khan sheikh zayed hospital, rahim yar khan hospital protests, rahim yar khan doctors protests, rahim yar khan police, traffic in rahim yar khan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Pakistan's schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba 'dance party'
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba ‘dance party’
Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?
Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Imran Khan won't be 'blackmailed' by Machh massacre victims' families
Imran Khan won’t be ‘blackmailed’ by Machh massacre victims’ families
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.