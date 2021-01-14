Thursday, January 14, 2021  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1442
Quetta police seize hashish from car on Sariyab Road

Posted: Jan 14, 2021
The Quetta police seized one maund of hashish from a car parked on Sariyab Road on Thursday. The seized hashish is said to be high quality and its price in the international market is in the millions of rupees, according to estimates. Sariyab ASP Ikhlaq Ahmed Tarar said strict action will be taken against drug peddlers, smugglers, and their facilitators. He said people should help the police in their mission to root out the menace of drugs from the city. "We won't let drug peddlers work here," the ASP added.
