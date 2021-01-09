Saturday, January 9, 2021  | 24 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Burials start in Quetta after funeral prayers for Machh victims

They are being buried at the Hazara Town Graveyard

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The funeral prayers of the 10 coalminers executed in Balochistan's Machh have been offered at the Hazara Town Imambargah.

The burial process began at around 11:50am at the Hazara Town Graveyard. It is unclear whether all the victims are being buried. The Afghan government had claimed seven of them as Afghan nationals and said it wanted the bodies returned.

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas led the funeral prayers.

The victims are being buried after six days. Their bodies were kept on the Western Bypass during a protest by their families and other Hazaras. They wanted to bury the victims with Prime Minister Imran Khan but he refused to visit them until the burials were done.

The premier accused the grieving families of "blackmail" and said he would not come until the bodies were interred. He was scheduled to visit Quetta at 10am, the same time the funeral was scheduled but suddenly shifted his visit to noon.

FaceBook WhatsApp
machh massacre Quetta
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Pakistan's schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
Karachi to get colder in January
Karachi to get colder in January
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
Karachi car rams into tree, breaks in half
Karachi car rams into tree, breaks in half
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba 'dance party'
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba ‘dance party’
Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?
Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.