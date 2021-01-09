Burials start in Quetta after funeral prayers for Machh victims

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The funeral prayers of the 10 coalminers executed in Balochistan's Machh have been offered at the Hazara Town Imambargah.

The burial process began at around 11:50am at the Hazara Town Graveyard. It is unclear whether all the victims are being buried. The Afghan government had claimed seven of them as Afghan nationals and said it wanted the bodies returned.

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas led the funeral prayers.

The victims are being buried after six days. Their bodies were kept on the Western Bypass during a protest by their families and other Hazaras. They wanted to bury the victims with Prime Minister Imran Khan but he refused to visit them until the burials were done.

The premier accused the grieving families of "blackmail" and said he would not come until the bodies were interred. He was scheduled to visit Quetta at 10am, the same time the funeral was scheduled but suddenly shifted his visit to noon.