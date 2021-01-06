Wednesday, January 6, 2021  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1442
Qazi Jamilur Rehman appointed Islamabad IG

He has replaced Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Qazi Jamilur Rehman appointed Islamabad IG
Listen
Qazi Jamilur Rehman, a BS-20 officer, has been appointed the Islamabad IG. He was previously working under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, said a government notification. The new IG has served as Hazara DIG, Special Branch DIG, and Peshawar city police chief. Rehman has replaced Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, who took charge of the post in November 2018. Khan's new post has yet to be announced. The transfer comes a few days after a young man was killed on January 2 when Islamabad police personnel opened fire at him for not stopping his car near Sector G-10. Policemen Mudassir, Shakeel Ahmed, Muhammad Mustafa, Saeed Ahmed, and Iftikhar Ahmed were arrested after the deceased’s family claimed that Usama Satti, 21, was killed because of an earlier fight with a policeman.
Islamabad Police

