Punjab to implement single national curriculum from 2021

New curriculum taught to classes I to V

Punjab will begin implementing the Single National Curriculum from the educational year 2021-2022. A notification by the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board, issued on Monday, read that the new curriculum will be taught to classes I to V. "SNC for grades Pre I – V and Model Textbooks of Education Reforms and Textbook Development Wing, Schools Education Department developed by the Federal Government for implementation in all streams of education (Public, Private and Deeni Madaris) in Punjab for the forthcoming academic session 2021-22 and onwards." The decision was approved by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar earlier in December during a meeting of the provincial cabinet. According to the government, the system will help eliminate the rote learning system and hone the skills of the students. On June 25, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government is going to implement a uniform education system from March 2021. While speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he said the 2.5 million students at religious seminaries would be brought into the mainstream.
