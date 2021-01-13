Wednesday, January 13, 2021  | 28 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Punjab to establish its own transmission company

Power minister says proposal draft submitted in federal cabinet

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago

The Punjab government has decided to establish a transmission company for the province following the electricity breakdown that plunged Pakistan into darkness over the weekend of January 9 and 10.

In an interview to SAMAA TV, Punjab Power Minister Akhter Malik said a summary regarding the launch of the Punjab Transmission and Distribution Company has been sent to the federal cabinet.

The company will install its own electricity wires and transmission grids. "The construction of such power plants will prevent the entire country from going into darkness," he said.

Malik said the focus will not be on LPG while RLNG is very expensive. "Punjab will approach other provinces for gas."

Last weekend, a major power breakdown hit several cities across Pakistan.

The frequency at the Guddu Power Plant dropped from 50 to zero within a second, resulting in the blackout. Following this, the supply of over 10,000 megawatts of electricity across Pakistan was suspended.

Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub has said that the reason behind the blackout is still unknown. “We can’t say anything about the fault until and unless the investigation is completed.”

The National Transmission and Dispatch Company has blamed human error for the fault that plunged the country into darkness. The circuit breaker that tripped had been maintained without supervision of the National Power Control Center, the NTDC said in its report.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
pakistan power breakdown, power breakdown in pakistan, electricity breakdown in pakistan, punjab transmission company
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
FIA raids software house on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
FIA raids software house on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba 'dance party'
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba ‘dance party’
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan's power breakdown
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan’s power breakdown
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.