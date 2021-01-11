Punjab to close down 171 Sahulat bazaars

The Punjab government has decided to close down over 171 Sahulat bazaars across the province. They will be taken over by model bazaars.

The markets will be shut down in phases and are expected to all be closed by February 8.

In the first phase, starting from January 11, only five markets will be set up in each district. These bazaars will be replaced by model markets from January 24. The new markets will be smaller and have different rates.

In the second phase, which will begin from January 25, four Sahulat bazaars will be set up in Lahore and two will be operational in other areas. “By February 8, all these markets will be closed down,” a government official said.

He revealed that a total of 32 model markets will be set up in Punjab, of which 10 will be in Lahore.

Sahulat bazaars were set up in the province last year to ensure people could buy daily use items at cheaper and fixed prices.