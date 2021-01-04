Monday, January 4, 2021  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Punjab suspends free Wi-Fi service in public spaces

Government suffering losses from service

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
Punjab suspends free Wi-Fi service in public spaces

Photo: SAMAA TV

Listen
The Punjab government has suspended its free Wi-Fi service in public spaces to save Rs190 million. Residents of the province were benefitting from free internet at over 200 places. The service was installed in multiple cities such as Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur and Murree. The service was also available at metro stations, colleges, universities, railway stations and airports. According to the Punjab chief minister's aide Firdous Ashiq Awan, the suspension is not permanent and the service will soon be resumed. Punjab launched its free internet service back in 2017. According to reports, the government suffers a loss of approximately Rs190 million due to the project. In 2019, the government discontinued free Wi-Fi services being provided at public places in 20 cities over not paying Rs150 million to PTCL.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Punjab wifi

The Punjab government has suspended its free Wi-Fi service in public spaces to save Rs190 million.

Residents of the province were benefitting from free internet at over 200 places. The service was installed in multiple cities such as Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur and Murree.

The service was also available at metro stations, colleges, universities, railway stations and airports.

According to the Punjab chief minister’s aide Firdous Ashiq Awan, the suspension is not permanent and the service will soon be resumed.

Punjab launched its free internet service back in 2017. According to reports, the government suffers a loss of approximately Rs190 million due to the project.

In 2019, the government discontinued free Wi-Fi services being provided at public places in 20 cities over not paying Rs150 million to PTCL.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
free wifi service, free wifi in punjab, punjab suspends free wifi service, punjab wifi service, saving money, firdous ashiq awan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Motors' new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Pakistan's March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan’s March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Karachi to get colder in January
Karachi to get colder in January
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Iqra University inaugurates campus in Karachi’s Bahria Town
Iqra University inaugurates campus in Karachi’s Bahria Town
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.