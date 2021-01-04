Punjab suspends free Wi-Fi service in public spaces

The Punjab government has suspended its free Wi-Fi service in public spaces to save Rs190 million.

Residents of the province were benefitting from free internet at over 200 places. The service was installed in multiple cities such as Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur and Murree.

The service was also available at metro stations, colleges, universities, railway stations and airports.

According to the Punjab chief minister’s aide Firdous Ashiq Awan, the suspension is not permanent and the service will soon be resumed.

Punjab launched its free internet service back in 2017. According to reports, the government suffers a loss of approximately Rs190 million due to the project.

In 2019, the government discontinued free Wi-Fi services being provided at public places in 20 cities over not paying Rs150 million to PTCL.