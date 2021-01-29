Friday, January 29, 2021  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Education

Punjab secondary schools to hold exams in May, June

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Jan 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Exams for secondary and higher secondary classes in Punjab will be held in May and June this year. A notification issued by the Punjab School Education Department on Friday confirmed that all educational institutions in the province under the control of the department will reopen on February 1. According to SOPs, classes will be held on alternate days with the student ratio of 50%. Schools have been instructed to take all necessary precautions and monitor the coronavirus situation on an everyday basis. Earlier this week, the NCOC has approved the education ministry's decision of resuming primary classes and universities from February. The forum has decided to reopen the education sector with directives of alternate classes three days a week. On Thursday, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood promised that the government will compensate losses suffered by students last year. Pakistan schools and coronavirus All educational institutions across the country were closed late February after coronavirus cases began to rise. They were reopened in phases starting September 15. Universities, colleges, and classes IX and X resumed from September 15. Students from classes VI to VIII were called to schools from September 23 and the students enrolled below class VI started from September 30. To compensate for the lost time, Pakistan’s educational institutions decided to remain open on Saturdays and not have winter vacations. On November 23, after the second wave of coronavirus cases hit the country, the government announced that all educational institutions would close again from November 26. Classes were taken online till December 24 and winter vacations started from December 25 and were supposed to last till January 10. The government said it would hold a meeting to review the decision to reopen schools on January 4. The NCOC then decided that schools would reopen in phases with classes nine to 12 being the first to reopen on January 18. Primary and higher classes were to be opened on February 1.
Punjab schools

Exams for secondary and higher secondary classes in Punjab will be held in May and June this year.

A notification issued by the Punjab School Education Department on Friday confirmed that all educational institutions in the province under the control of the department will reopen on February 1.

According to SOPs, classes will be held on alternate days with the student ratio of 50%. Schools have been instructed to take all necessary precautions and monitor the coronavirus situation on an everyday basis.

Earlier this week, the NCOC has approved the education ministry’s decision of resuming primary classes and universities from February.

The forum has decided to reopen the education sector with directives of alternate classes three days a week.

On Thursday, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood promised that the government will compensate losses suffered by students last year.

Pakistan schools and coronavirus

All educational institutions across the country were closed late February after coronavirus cases began to rise. They were reopened in phases starting September 15.

Universities, colleges, and classes IX and X resumed from September 15. Students from classes VI to VIII were called to schools from September 23 and the students enrolled below class VI started from September 30.

To compensate for the lost time, Pakistan’s educational institutions decided to remain open on Saturdays and not have winter vacations.

On November 23, after the second wave of coronavirus cases hit the country, the government announced that all educational institutions would close again from November 26.

Classes were taken online till December 24 and winter vacations started from December 25 and were supposed to last till January 10. The government said it would hold a meeting to review the decision to reopen schools on January 4.

The NCOC then decided that schools would reopen in phases with classes nine to 12 being the first to reopen on January 18. Primary and higher classes were to be opened on February 1.

 
