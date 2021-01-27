Wednesday, January 27, 2021  | 12 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Punjab government reimposes ban on basant

Action to be taken against kite manufacturers

Posted: Jan 27, 2021
Posted: Jan 27, 2021
Punjab government reimposes ban on basant

The Punjab government has reimposed its ban on basant celebrations across the province and initiated action against businesses involved in the purchase and sale of kites. The decision was taken by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. He has instructed the police to ensure action against anyone violating the ban and government orders. "Strict action should be taken against those manufacturing kites and kite strings," Buzdar said. Reports have been circulating that preparations for the festival are underway in multiple cities across Punjab such as Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Sahiwal. Since 2007, the province has banned the celebration of basant and kite flying but every year review requests are sent to the government for the removal of the ban. Hundreds of people die every year from kite string-related injuries on basant, which prompted the ban.
The Punjab government has reimposed its ban on basant celebrations across the province and initiated action against businesses involved in the purchase and sale of kites.

The decision was taken by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. He has instructed the police to ensure action against anyone violating the ban and government orders.

“Strict action should be taken against those manufacturing kites and kite strings,” Buzdar said.

Reports have been circulating that preparations for the festival are underway in multiple cities across Punjab such as Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Sahiwal.

Since 2007, the province has banned the celebration of basant and kite flying but every year review requests are sent to the government for the removal of the ban.

Hundreds of people die every year from kite string-related injuries on basant, which prompted the ban.

 
HOME  
 
 
