Punjab government approves universal health coverage in all districts

All 36 districts in Punjab will be covered under the Prime Minister’s universal health coverage programme, announced Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday in a press conference in Islamabad.

“The Punjab government has approved the health card project in principle,” she added.

Previously only families given a Sehat Insaf Card by the government were eligible for the free health plan.

Under the health scheme, a family can receive up to Rs300,000 for primary health care services and Rs60,000 PKR for secondary health care.

The card, however, will only cover services for patients admitted in a hospital or medical facility. OPD (clinic) visits are not covered.

Only one card will be issued to the head of the family. It will cover the husband, wife and unmarried children. Children born in hospitals covered after the launch of the scheme would be automatically covered.

Private and public healthcare facilities licensed by the Punjab Healthcare Commission are included in the scheme.

The universal healthcare programme has already been expanded across all of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir.

