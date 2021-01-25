Monday, January 25, 2021  | 10 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Punjab government approves universal health coverage in all districts

Everyone in Punjab will get health cards: Firdous Awan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Punjab government approves universal health coverage in all districts
Listen
All 36 districts in Punjab will be covered under the Prime Minister’s universal health coverage programme, announced Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday in a press conference in Islamabad. “The Punjab government has approved the health card project in principle,” she added. Previously only families given a Sehat Insaf Card by the government were eligible for the free health plan. Under the health scheme, a family can receive up to Rs300,000 for primary health care services and Rs60,000 PKR for secondary health care. The card, however, will only cover services for patients admitted in a hospital or medical facility. OPD (clinic) visits are not covered.  Only one card will be issued to the head of the family. It will cover the husband, wife and unmarried children. Children born in hospitals covered after the launch of the scheme would be automatically covered. Private and public healthcare facilities licensed by the Punjab Healthcare Commission are included in the scheme. The universal healthcare programme has already been expanded across all of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir.
FaceBook WhatsApp
health card Punjab sehat sahulat programme

All 36 districts in Punjab will be covered under the Prime Minister’s universal health coverage programme, announced Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday in a press conference in Islamabad.

“The Punjab government has approved the health card project in principle,” she added.

Previously only families given a Sehat Insaf Card by the government were eligible for the free health plan.

Under the health scheme, a family can receive up to Rs300,000 for primary health care services and Rs60,000 PKR for secondary health care.

The card, however, will only cover services for patients admitted in a hospital or medical facility. OPD (clinic) visits are not covered. 

Only one card will be issued to the head of the family. It will cover the husband, wife and unmarried children. Children born in hospitals covered after the launch of the scheme would be automatically covered.

Private and public healthcare facilities licensed by the Punjab Healthcare Commission are included in the scheme.

The universal healthcare programme has already been expanded across all of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Rawalpindi man hit by train while 'filming TikTok'
Rawalpindi man hit by train while ‘filming TikTok’
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Traffic plan for JUI-F's anti-Israel march in Karachi
Traffic plan for JUI-F’s anti-Israel march in Karachi
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
New cold wave entering Karachi this week: Met dept
New cold wave entering Karachi this week: Met dept
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.