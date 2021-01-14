Thursday, January 14, 2021  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1442
Punjab educational boards changing exam pattern to discourage rote learning

Understanding concepts to be promoted

Posted: Jan 14, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Punjab educational boards changing exam pattern to discourage rote learning

Punjab's Intermediate and Matriculation boards are going to change their examination paper patterns to discourage rote learning. Rote learning is when students memorize entire passages and focuses more on repetition than actual understanding of concepts. In order to do away with this concept, the boards are going to change the way their exam papers are structured. The papers will now have 50% questions based on reasoning and conceptual understanding. The remaining will be theory. A working paper on this has been prepared by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education. By 2022, the boards hope to make 100% of the questions conceptual. This means students will be forced to apply the concepts rather than write down entire memorised passages.
