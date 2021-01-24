Punjab CNG stations reopen after 37 days, Sindh after 6

Sunday saw CNG stations in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh reopening after prolonged closures. Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa saw CNG supply resume after 37 days.

CNG supply was also reopened in Islamabad on Sunday.

In Karachi, supply saw a six day gap. Stations were supposed to reopen on Saturday but didn’t due to a supply shortfall.

In Punjab and Islamabad, stations are open from 6am to 6pm. Officials said gas supply was diverted to domestic users instead.

SSGC officials said in Sindh there is an extreme gas shortage. However, the supply period is longer than other provinces and Sindh will have continuous CNG supply from 8am on Sunday till 8am on Monday. Stations will then close till 8am on Thursday.

Due to these closures, businesses have also been affected. Most public transport in Sindh operates on CNG.

CNG Association head Fayaz Parachi said next winter the CNG sector will import LNG itself so that business can continue uninterrupted.