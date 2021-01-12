PTI’s Faisal Zaman remanded into police custody in murder case

An anti-terrorism court in Abbottabad has remanded PTI MPA Faisal Zaman into police custody for four days in a murder case.

He has been accused of planning the murder of Malik Tahir Iqbal, who was the deputy general secretary of the PTI Hazara Division chapter, and Sardar Gulnaz.

Zaman, who hails from Haripur Ghazi, was arrested from outside the court on Monday after the court dismissed his pre-arrest bail petition. He was presented in court on Tuesday.

Malik Tahir Iqbal was killed when unidentified persons opened fire at him near the Kotera area on September 13. He died on the spot, while three others were injured.

Police raided Zaman’s house three days ago after a suspect had named him in the court. Zaman filed a case against Haripur police in the Ghazi police station and said that the police harassed his family during the raid.

He claimed that he is innocent and is being set up by certain police personnel who have been bribed.