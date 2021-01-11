Monday, January 11, 2021  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1442
PTI’s Faisal Zaman arrested in Abbottabad over murder charges

An ATC dismissed his pre-arrest bail petition

Posted: Jan 11, 2021
Posted: Jan 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
An anti-terrorism court in Abbottabad dismissed the bail petition of PTI MPA Faisal Zaman in the murder case of Malik Tahir Iqbal, who was the deputy general secretary of the PTI Hazara Division chapter. Zaman was arrested from the court on Monday and shifted to the CTD police station. The MPA has been accused of planning Iqbal's murder. Malik Tahir Iqbal was killed when unidentified persons opened fire at him near the Kotera area on September 13. He died on the spot, while three others were injured. Police raided Zaman’s house three days ago after a suspect had named him in the court. Zaman filed a case against Haripur police in the Ghazi police station and said that the police harassed his family during the raid. He claimed that he is innocent and is being set up by certain police personnel who have been bribed.
