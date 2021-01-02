Saturday, January 2, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1442
PTCL operating without a permit as licence expires

PSX informed of development

Posted: Jan 2, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
PTCL operating without a permit as licence expires

PTCL is currently operating without a licence, the Pakistan Stock Exchange has been informed.

The company obtained a 25-year licence in 1996 which expired on January 1, 2021.

As the licence has not been renewed, the company is now operating without a license.

The Pakistan Telecom Limited has issued a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange informing it of this development.

The PTCL spokesperson says the PTA was sent a request to extend the licence in 2018 but the authority replied that when the licence expires a decision will be made according to the government policy at the time.

Sources say there is a dispute between the government and PTCL over the payment of $800 million, which is why the licence has not been renewed.

 
