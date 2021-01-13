Wednesday, January 13, 2021  | 28 Jamadilawal, 1442
Money

PTA renews PTCL licence for another 25 years

It expired at the start of the year

Posted: Jan 13, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has renewed PTCL's licence to operate in the country for another 25 years. PTCL informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange about the renewal on Wednesday. PTCL's 25 year licence expired on December 31, 2020. The new licence is effective from January 1, 2021. The company obtained its 25-year licence in 1996. On January 2, it was reported that the licence had not been renewed and that the company was operating without a licence. The Pakistan Telecom Limited has issued a notice to the PSX informing it of this development. The PTCL spokesperson said the PTA was sent a request to extend the licence in 2018 but the authority replied that when the licence expires a decision will be made according to the government policy at the time.
