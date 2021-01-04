Monday, January 4, 2021  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > News

‘Proclaimed’ Gujrat criminal arrested for fraud after 8 years

He embezzled over 0.7m from people

Posted: Jan 4, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
‘Proclaimed’ Gujrat criminal arrested for fraud after 8 years

A man, declared proclaimed by the police in cases of fraud and robbery, was arrested in Gujrat after eight years, the police said on Monday. "Hassan Fayyaz embezzled around Rs0.7 million from people across Punjab in the name of investments for a business plan," the investigating officer said. In a raid by the Gujranwala police over the weekend, the suspect was arrested. He had been hiding at a house in Gujrat. The officer added that Fayyaz has a criminal record and was named in multiple other crimes such as robberies. The police have started questioning him to find the whereabouts of his accomplices.
A man, declared proclaimed by the police in cases of fraud and robbery, was arrested in Gujrat after eight years, the police said on Monday.

“Hassan Fayyaz embezzled around Rs0.7 million from people across Punjab in the name of investments for a business plan,” the investigating officer said.

In a raid by the Gujranwala police over the weekend, the suspect was arrested. He had been hiding at a house in Gujrat.

The officer added that Fayyaz has a criminal record and was named in multiple other crimes such as robberies. The police have started questioning him to find the whereabouts of his accomplices.

 
