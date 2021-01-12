Prime suspect in murder of Lahore taxi driver arrested

Tahir, the prime suspect accused in the murder of Muhammad Ali, a driver at a ride-hailing company, has been arrested, the Lahore police said on Tuesday.

The suspect was arrested after the identification of his friend Mohsin who was already in police custody. He had confessed to his crime.

“Tahir said that he had booked the ride to meet his friend but got late over which the victim cancelled his ride,” a police officer said. “On this, the suspect shot Ali in rage.”

On January 5, Ali’s body was found in Sandha. He had taken a ride from Shalimar the night before and went missing after that. The police suspected Ali was killed during a robbery.

During the investigation, a man identified as Mohsin was arrested. “He had booked the ride for Tahir that night,” an investigating officer said. Mohsin is Tahir’s close friend.