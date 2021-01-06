Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Hazara protesters in Quetta

Prime Minister Imran Khan will travel to Quetta to meet Hazaras protesting against the massacre of coalminers in Machh.

A date has not been fixed but the federal cabinet has decided that the premier will visit Balochistan to speak to the families of the victims and the protesters.

Eleven labourers from the Hazara community were killed and three injured at a coal mine in Balochistan’s Machh on Sunday. According to the Levies force, the incident took place late Saturday night near Bolan. Bolan Deputy Commissioner Murad Kasi confirmed that the labourers all lived in Hazara Town. Five of the victims were related.

Prime Minister Khan has vowed that the government will not abandon the people affected by the massacre.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed says the government is approving seven of the eight demands put forward by the protesters. The one demand the government cannot fulfil is the resignation of the Balochistan government.

That isn’t within our control, he said.

Cabinet members Aijaz Shah and Nadeem Afzal Chan were the strongest proponents of the PM visiting Quetta. PM Khan said the situation is now under control and the government will take measures to safeguard people.

His trip is quickly being scheduled but no date has been announced yet.

Parliamentary affairs adviser Babar Awan also briefed the cabinet on the police killing of Usama Satti, a 21-year-old who was shot dead in Islamabad. The premier said ruthless people like this shouldn’t even be in the police.