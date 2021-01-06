Wednesday, January 6, 2021  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Hazara protesters in Quetta

Cabinet decides on visit, approves 7 of 8 demands

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Hazara protesters in Quetta
Listen
Prime Minister Imran Khan will travel to Quetta to meet Hazaras protesting against the massacre of coalminers in Machh. A date has not been fixed but the federal cabinet has decided that the premier will visit Balochistan to speak to the families of the victims and the protesters. Eleven labourers from the Hazara community were killed and three injured at a coal mine in Balochistan’s Machh on Sunday. According to the Levies force, the incident took place late Saturday night near Bolan. Bolan Deputy Commissioner Murad Kasi confirmed that the labourers all lived in Hazara Town. Five of the victims were related. Prime Minister Khan has vowed that the government will not abandon the people affected by the massacre. Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed says the government is approving seven of the eight demands put forward by the protesters. The one demand the government cannot fulfil is the resignation of the Balochistan government. That isn't within our control, he said. Cabinet members Aijaz Shah and Nadeem Afzal Chan were the strongest proponents of the PM visiting Quetta. PM Khan said the situation is now under control and the government will take measures to safeguard people. His trip is quickly being scheduled but no date has been announced yet. Parliamentary affairs adviser Babar Awan also briefed the cabinet on the police killing of Usama Satti, a 21-year-old who was shot dead in Islamabad. The premier said ruthless people like this shouldn’t even be in the police.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan machh massacre

Prime Minister Imran Khan will travel to Quetta to meet Hazaras protesting against the massacre of coalminers in Machh.

A date has not been fixed but the federal cabinet has decided that the premier will visit Balochistan to speak to the families of the victims and the protesters.

Eleven labourers from the Hazara community were killed and three injured at a coal mine in Balochistan’s Machh on Sunday. According to the Levies force, the incident took place late Saturday night near Bolan. Bolan Deputy Commissioner Murad Kasi confirmed that the labourers all lived in Hazara Town. Five of the victims were related.

Prime Minister Khan has vowed that the government will not abandon the people affected by the massacre.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed says the government is approving seven of the eight demands put forward by the protesters. The one demand the government cannot fulfil is the resignation of the Balochistan government.

That isn’t within our control, he said.

Cabinet members Aijaz Shah and Nadeem Afzal Chan were the strongest proponents of the PM visiting Quetta. PM Khan said the situation is now under control and the government will take measures to safeguard people.

His trip is quickly being scheduled but no date has been announced yet.

Parliamentary affairs adviser Babar Awan also briefed the cabinet on the police killing of Usama Satti, a 21-year-old who was shot dead in Islamabad. The premier said ruthless people like this shouldn’t even be in the police.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Motors' new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Pakistan's March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan’s March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Pakistan's schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Karachi to get colder in January
Karachi to get colder in January
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.