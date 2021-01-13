President Alvi takes notice of online bank fraud in Lahore

President Arif Alvi has taken notice of banking fraud in Lahore and the theft of millions from 16 account holders.

President House has directed the victims to petition the bank for the return of the money. It said that if the banks do not investigate, the ombudsperson can be approached and if the victims are still not served justice, they can appeal to the president.

The incident occurred a day earlier at a private bank.

Though it is not common for the president to take notice of relatively small matters like this, it is within his powers to do so.