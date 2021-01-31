Political vendetta behind Sialkot property demolition, says PML-N

Tauheed Akhtar, PML-N member and former Sialkot mayor, has said that a property in the city was demolished because party leader Khawaja Asif’s son holds shares in it.

A three-story community center was demolished Sunday on the Sialkot Development Authority’s (SDA) orders.

The building was located in a private housing scheme, in which Asif’s son holds a 20% stake.

Law enforcement officials escorted the heavy machinery used. Witnesses reported that bitter words were exchanged between the policemen and PML-N workers present.

According to SDA officials, the community centre illegally occupied 12 marlas (365 square yards) of cemetery and park land.

Last Sunday, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished a part of Khokhar Palace, the home of former PML-N MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar in Johar Town, Lahore. In this operation, the rear wall of the house of Khokhar’s nephew, Tahir Javed, was also brought down. Some shops and temporary huts were also razed. No untoward incidents were reported during this operation. In December 2020, the LDA had announced that these buildings, occupying 45 kanals of land, were illegal and that action would be taken.