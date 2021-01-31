Sunday, January 31, 2021  | 16 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Political vendetta behind Sialkot property demolition, says PML-N

Khawaja Asif's son has shares in property

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 seconds ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 seconds ago
Political vendetta behind Sialkot property demolition, says PML-N

Photo: SAMAA TV

Tauheed Akhtar, PML-N member and former Sialkot mayor, has said that a property in the city was demolished because party leader Khawaja Asif’s son holds shares in it.

A three-story community center was demolished Sunday on the Sialkot Development Authority’s (SDA) orders.

The building was located in a private housing scheme, in which Asif’s son holds a 20% stake.

Law enforcement officials escorted the heavy machinery used. Witnesses reported that bitter words were exchanged between the policemen and PML-N workers present.

According to SDA officials, the community centre illegally occupied 12 marlas (365 square yards) of cemetery and park land.

Last Sunday, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished a part of Khokhar Palace, the home of former PML-N MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar in Johar Town, Lahore. In this operation, the rear wall of the house of Khokhar’s nephew, Tahir Javed, was also brought down. Some shops and temporary huts were also razed. No untoward incidents were reported during this operation. In December 2020, the LDA had announced that these buildings, occupying 45 kanals of land, were illegal and that action would be taken.

FaceBook WhatsApp
sialkot Sialkot Development Authority
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Radicalization and extremism, protect your child, radicalization young children online, Safer Children Radicalization, Dealing with radicalization, Radicalization, Prevent to Protect , child radicalization, Radicalization and violent extremism, prevent child radicalization
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Founder of modern Lahore's great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Founder of modern Lahore’s great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke's Bay huts for beach project
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke’s Bay huts for beach project
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Pakistani builder making 'exact' copy of Paris in Gujranwala
Pakistani builder making ‘exact’ copy of Paris in Gujranwala
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower
Islamabad court dismisses petition seeking online exams at NUML
Islamabad court dismisses petition seeking online exams at NUML
Lahore, Faisalabad student protests turn violent as police baton-charge participants
Lahore, Faisalabad student protests turn violent as police baton-charge participants
LUMS student protesters want campus reopened for everyone
LUMS student protesters want campus reopened for everyone
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.