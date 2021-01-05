Police told collect suspects’ DNA samples in doctor-blogger suicide case

A judicial court has given the police five days to get the DNA samples of three men accused in the Karachi doctor-blogger suicide case.

In a hearing on Tuesday at the judicial magistrate in South Karachi, the investigating officer said that the three suspects in the case, Junaid Khan, Waqas Hassan and Nasir Siddiqui, have been trying to delay the trial.

“Four notices have been served to Khan and Hassan, while one has been sent to Siddiqui,” he said, adding that the suspects have not been showing up in court despite notices.

The court said that final notices will be issued to the suspects after their DNA reports are submitted in court.

A 24-year-old woman was brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre on August 18 night in a pulse-less condition, according to the hospital’s executive director, Dr Seemin Jamali.

Her family brought her in and said she had shot herself in the bathroom of a house in DHA Phase-IV. There was confusion over whether the young woman was murdered or she died by suicide but it was determined to be the later.

The Gizri police registered an FIR against Junaid Khan, Waqas Hassan Rizvi, and Dr Irfan Qureshi on the complaint of the victim’s father who held the three men responsible for his daughter’s death. A court later ordered the police to remove Dr Qureshi’s name from the investigation.

On December 7, the Sindh High Court approved Khan and Hassan’s bail against surety bonds of Rs0.2 million each. The suspects had approached the high court after a sessions court had dismissed their petitions for bail.