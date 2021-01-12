Police seize weapons outside Lahore court, seven arrested

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Seven men were arrested for carrying a large cache of arms and ammunition near the Baba Ground gate of the sessions court in Lahore Tuesday morning.

According to the court's security in-charge Mubashir Awan, Kalashnikovs, 222 Remington, five pistols, over 1,200 bullets, and 15 handgun magazines were seized.

Three of the suspects have been identified as Shehzad, Ahsan, and Farooq.

"All seven men have been sent to the Islampura jail where they will be questioned by the police," Awan said, adding that police have informed the session judge about the incident as well.

The police suspect that the perpetrators had planned an attack inside the court. Details will, however, be revealed after the investigation is completed.

In 2020, a number of incident took place where shots were fired and people attending hearings were attacked inside court premises.

In December last year, a man who was accused of murder was shot dead by the complainant in the waiting area of Karachi’s Malir court. In July, a Peshawar man was shot dead during the hearing of a blasphemy case against him at a sessions court. The 24-year-old shooter, Khalid, was arrested by the police on the spot.

Following this, lawyers had raised questions regarding the security inside courts.