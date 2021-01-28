Police foil terrorist attack in Khuzdar

The police foiled a terrorist attack in Balochistan’s Khuzdar on Wednesday night and seized a huge cache of explosives.

The operation was conducted by the anti-terrorism squad of the Counter-Terrorism Department. According to officials, the suspects were taking the explosives to other parts of the province in a white van.

“They hid hand grenades, guns and other explosives in the tyres of the vehicle,” a CTD spokesperson said, adding that the explosives were to be used in a bomb blast.

Two men have been arrested and their car has been impounded. An FIR has been registered as well.