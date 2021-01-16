Saturday, January 16, 2021  | 1 Jamadilakhir, 1442
PML-N supporters shove policemen outside Lahore accountability court

Court was hearing corruption cases against Shehbaz, Hamza

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

PML-N supporters shoved policemen after the police stopped them from entering the Lahore accountability court Saturday afternoon.

The supporters had gathered outside the court for the hearing of the corruption cases against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz.

Security was tightened because Maryam Nawaz, the party's vice-president, appeared in court to meet her uncle and cousin.

The police stopped the PML-N supporters and workers on Ferozepur Road, after which they started pushing them to enter the court premises.

 
