PML-N MPA Munira Yamin Satti passes away

PML-N MPA Munira Yamin Satti passed away on Thursday of coronavirus complications.

Her funeral prayers will be offered in her village in Punjab at 2:30pm.

Satti was elected on reserved seat W-346 by the PML-N after the 2018 General Election.

The MPA was reportedly seeking treatment at Rawalpindi’s Combined Military Hospital.

Sources said Satti contracted COVID-19 several days ago. She battled the deadly virus for many days but passed away today.

She is the daughter of former federal minister Colonel (retd) Muhammad Yamin Satti, who served as the communication and works minister from 1990 to 1993.

The Election Commission had suspended her membership on January 16, 2019 after she failed to submit a copy of her assets and liabilities. Her membership was restored on March 6, 2019.

On December 21, 2020 PML-N Senator Kulsoom Parveen died of a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Islamabad. She was 65 years old.

She had also contracted COVID-19 on November 27 but had recovered from it, according to her hospital reports. The senator was seeking treatment at the All Medical Centre in Islamabad.