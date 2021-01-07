Thursday, January 7, 2021  | 22 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PML-N MPA Munira Yamin Satti passes away

She reportedly developed complications after contracting COVID-19

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
PML-N MPA Munira Yamin Satti passes away

MPA Munira Yamin Satti (L) pictured with Senator Begum Najama Hameed (R) outside the Adiala Jail after the court ordered the released of PML-N Founder Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on September 19, 2018. Photo: Bilal Yamin/Facebook

Listen
PML-N MPA Munira Yamin Satti passed away on Thursday of coronavirus complications. Her funeral prayers will be offered in her village in Punjab at 2:30pm. Satti was elected on reserved seat W-346 by the PML-N after the 2018 General Election. The MPA was reportedly seeking treatment at Rawalpindi's Combined Military Hospital. Sources said Satti contracted COVID-19 several days ago. She battled the deadly virus for many days but passed away today. She is the daughter of former federal minister Colonel (retd) Muhammad Yamin Satti, who served as the communication and works minister from 1990 to 1993. The Election Commission had suspended her membership on January 16, 2019 after she failed to submit a copy of her assets and liabilities. Her membership was restored on March 6, 2019. On December 21, 2020 PML-N Senator Kulsoom Parveen died of a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Islamabad. She was 65 years old. She had also contracted COVID-19 on November 27 but had recovered from it, according to her hospital reports. The senator was seeking treatment at the All Medical Centre in Islamabad.
FaceBook WhatsApp
PML-N

PML-N MPA Munira Yamin Satti passed away on Thursday of coronavirus complications.

Her funeral prayers will be offered in her village in Punjab at 2:30pm.

Satti was elected on reserved seat W-346 by the PML-N after the 2018 General Election.

The MPA was reportedly seeking treatment at Rawalpindi’s Combined Military Hospital.

Sources said Satti contracted COVID-19 several days ago. She battled the deadly virus for many days but passed away today.

She is the daughter of former federal minister Colonel (retd) Muhammad Yamin Satti, who served as the communication and works minister from 1990 to 1993.

The Election Commission had suspended her membership on January 16, 2019 after she failed to submit a copy of her assets and liabilities. Her membership was restored on March 6, 2019.

On December 21, 2020 PML-N Senator Kulsoom Parveen died of a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Islamabad. She was 65 years old.

She had also contracted COVID-19 on November 27 but had recovered from it, according to her hospital reports. The senator was seeking treatment at the All Medical Centre in Islamabad.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Munira Yamin Satti pml-n mpa, Munira Yamin Satti dies in rawalpindi, Munira Yamin Satti dead, pml-n mpa dies of coronavirus
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Motors' new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Pakistan's March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan’s March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan's schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Karachi to get colder in January
Karachi to get colder in January
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
Karachi car rams into tree, breaks in half
Karachi car rams into tree, breaks in half
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.