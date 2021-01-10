PM Khan blames India for unrest in Balochistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Sunday India has leveraged ISIS to incite sectarian violence in Balochistan and is ultimately responsible for the execution of the miners in Machh.

He was addressing a delegation of digital media publishers and freelance journalists.

At least 10 Hazara coalminers were executed by unidentified men in their sleeping room in the Machh coal field area on January 3. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State’s Wilayah Pakistan arm.

The militant group released a graphic image that showed two armed men standing next to the bodies of the coal miners.

The community staged a sit-in on Quetta highway for six days, demanding Prime Minister Imran Khan visit the families of the dead. PM Khan, however, visited Quetta after the burial of coalminers.

PM Khan said that the neglect of the previous federal governments, corrupt tribal leadership and militarization in the region during the Afghan war of the 1980s had created poverty and fuelled sectarianism in Balochistan.

The premier added that the previous federal government did not the Baloch people the attention they deserved because “the votes to be gained from all of Balochistan are about as many as in the Faisalabad division.”

The political parties have always focused on Central Punjab and KP to form the federal government, said PM Khan, adding that the politicians had even ignored Karachi in this blind pursuit of power.

The premier claimed his government has prepared a financial package for development in Balochistan. But he acknowledged that the funds are insufficient.

‘Pakistan Democratic Movement is a mafia’

Commenting on the pressure he faces from the opposition parties, PM Khan called Pakistan Democratic Movement a ‘mafia’ and said the opposition leaders have failed to provide any proof of rigging in 2018 elections.

They claimed that the elections were rigged but, like Donald Trump, have provided no proof of their claims, said the premier.

“When I challenged the elections of 2013, my party went through all the appropriate channels – the Election Commission, tribunals, the Supreme Court and the parliament – and provided adequate proof of rigging in at least 4 constituencies,” the premier explained.

He accused the opposition of simply wanting to loot the country and using every excuse to do so, whether it is the prevalence of Covid-19 or FATF grey-listing Pakistan and potentially bringing harsh sanctions on the country.