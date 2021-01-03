Sunday, January 3, 2021  | 18 Jamadilawal, 1442
PIA resumes flights to Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has resumed international flights

Posted: Jan 3, 2021
Posted: Jan 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
The PIA has resumed its flight operations to Saudi Arabia, which announced early today the reopening of its borders and the resumption of international flights.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) said today that it has lifted the travel ban after a two-week suspension aimed at stemming the spread of a new COVID-19 strain.

However, travellers from Britain, South Africa and “any country where the new variant of the coronavirus is spreading” are subject to greater restrictions. Saudi nationals traveling in from these countries must spend 14 days in quarantine and be subject to tests. Foreign nationals must spend 14 days in another country before entering Saudi Arabia and show a negative test.

