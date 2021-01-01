Peshawar ‘wolfman’ arrested for scaring families on New Year’s Eve

A man has been arrested in Peshawar for wearing a wolf mask and scaring women and children on New Year’s Eve.

The Shah Qabool police have identified him as Asad Khan, a resident of Moti neighbourhood. He was reportedly making roaring noises in front of passersby while riding his motorcycle.

The police said an FIR will be filed against him and an investigation launched.

A picture of the police arresting the man wearing a wolf mask went viral on social media and many people shared the news on WhatsApp too.