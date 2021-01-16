Peshawar imposes smart lockdown in five localities

A smart lockdown has been imposed in five more localities in Peshawar because of rising coronavirus cases.

The Peshawar DC issued a notification saying that the lockdown will be enforced from today (January 16) onward.

The following areas have been placed under smart lockdown.

YakaToot Bazar

Hayatabad Phase 4, streets 4,5 and 6

Hayatabad Phase 3, streets 1 and 2

Warsak Road

Khushal Town

According to the deputy commissioner’s notification, no person will be allowed to exit or enter “except those supplying essential commodities”.

The grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open across the clock.

All gatherings have been prohibited. Markets, shopping malls, and offices in these localities will remain closed.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 62,996 cases of the novel virus. At least 57,700 people recovered, while 1,773 died.