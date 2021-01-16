Saturday, January 16, 2021  | 1 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Peshawar imposes smart lockdown in five localities

No person allowed to exit or enter

Posted: Jan 16, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Peshawar imposes smart lockdown in five localities

Photo: File

Listen
A smart lockdown has been imposed in five more localities in Peshawar because of rising coronavirus cases. The Peshawar DC issued a notification saying that the lockdown will be enforced from today (January 16) onward. The following areas have been placed under smart lockdown. YakaToot BazarHayatabad Phase 4, streets 4,5 and 6 Hayatabad Phase 3, streets 1 and 2 Warsak Road Khushal Town According to the deputy commissioner's notification, no person will be allowed to exit or enter "except those supplying essential commodities". The grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open across the clock. All gatherings have been prohibited. Markets, shopping malls, and offices in these localities will remain closed. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 62,996 cases of the novel virus. At least 57,700 people recovered, while 1,773 died.
Coronavirus Peshawar

A smart lockdown has been imposed in five more localities in Peshawar because of rising coronavirus cases.

The Peshawar DC issued a notification saying that the lockdown will be enforced from today (January 16) onward.

The following areas have been placed under smart lockdown.

  • YakaToot Bazar
  • Hayatabad Phase 4, streets 4,5 and 6
  • Hayatabad Phase 3, streets 1 and 2
  • Warsak Road
  • Khushal Town

According to the deputy commissioner’s notification, no person will be allowed to exit or enter “except those supplying essential commodities”.

The grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open across the clock.

All gatherings have been prohibited. Markets, shopping malls, and offices in these localities will remain closed.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 62,996 cases of the novel virus. At least 57,700 people recovered, while 1,773 died.

 
HOME  
 
 
