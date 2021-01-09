Saturday, January 9, 2021  | 24 Jamadilawal, 1442
Peshawar: Five arrested for hacking emails of Punjab police officers

Suspects blackmailed residents, stole money

A group of five men were arrested in Peshawar on charges of hacking into the email accounts of officers of the Punjab police, the police said on Saturday. According to the Federal Investigation Agency, the suspects stole thousands of rupees using the data and locations of the officers. "They obtained identity card details and call records of residents and leaked the information on multiple online platforms," a spokesperson of the agency said, adding that the perpetrators took money from men by blackmailing them and threatening to leak details of the women in their families. The suspects were arrested from Peshawar during a raid and are being questioned. An FIR has been registered as well. Earlier this week, a man was arrested for stealing Rs1 million from the bank account of the wife of a Lahore deputy inspector general. The suspects got a fake death certificate issued for the woman, bought a new SIM card under her name and later withdrew all the money from her bank account. Two men named in the case are on the run.
