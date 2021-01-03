Sunday, January 3, 2021  | 18 Jamadilawal, 1442
PDM to hold rally in Bahawalpur today

Posted: Jan 3, 2021
Posted: Jan 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
The Pakistan Democratic Movement is holding a rally in Bahawalpur today (Sunday) as part of its continued anti-government campaign. PDM and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will attend the rally, as will PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. The rally is scheduled to begin at 12pm when the PDM leaders will arrive at the Bahawalpur Toll Plaza on Sutlej Bridge. The procession will proceed to MPA Malik Zaheer’s house where Maryam will address the crowd. The rally will then continue and eventually end at Siraiki Chowk where other leaders will speak. Ahead of the rally, cases have been registered against PDM leaders and workers for violating coronavirus SOPs. The police say the city’s administration has not granted the PDM permission to hold the rally. The organisers have been given a warning to cancel the rally. What is the Pakistan Democratic Movement? The PDM, which comprises 11 opposition parties, has been staging anti-government rallies across Pakistan. The first rally was held in Gujranwala on October 16, the second in Karachi on October 18, and the third in Quetta on October 25. The movement’s fifth rally was held in Peshawar on November 22 and its sixth in Multan on November 30. It also held a rally in Lahore on December 13. The opposition members said there should be accountability for anyone accused of corruption, not just the opposition. At the rallies, the opposition leaders also challenged the country’s powerful establishment, accusing them of bringing the PTI government to power through systematic rigging.
