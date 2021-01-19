Tuesday, January 19, 2021  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Live updates: Maryam leaves for Islamabad to attend PDM protest

Opposition is protesting against the delay in PTI funding case

Posted: Jan 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
SAMAA | , and
Posted: Jan 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Live updates: Maryam leaves for Islamabad to attend PDM protest

Photo: Twitter

The Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of 11 opposition parties, is staging a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan’s office in Islamabad against the delay in the PTI foreign funding case.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also the chief of the PDM, announced the protest on Monday.

Here are the live updates of the protest.

1PM: PML-N workers and supporters have started gathering at the Allama Iqbal Park in Rawalpindi. Senior leaders Rana Sanaullah and Marriyum Aurangzeb have reached the capital and they will lead different rallies to the ECP.

12:11PM: PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has left her residence in Murree to travel to Islamabad. She will arrive there using the expressway. Her first stop will be Bhara Kahu where her caravan will be welcomed by PML-N’s Raja Waqar.

12:09PM: Only a few workers have reached Rehman’s residence. All PDM and senior opposition members will arrive at this house and then leave for the ECP after convening at Kashmir Chowk at 1pm.

9AM: PDM protesters were served halwa puri as breakfast outside the commission. Click here to watch its video.

8AM: Strict security arrangements have been made near the ECP office and Islamabad. Over 1,800 law enforcers have been deployed in different locations in Islamabad, while at least 800 police and Rangers personnel have arrived at the ECP office.

PTI foreign funding case

Akbar S Babar, an estranged member of the PTI, had filed a case against the ruling party on November 14, 2014. He claimed that the party was collecting its funds illegally.

The Supreme Court instructed the ECP to look into the party’s funding accounts. So far, the commission has held 70 hearings but no verdict has been given.

The PTI has requested an adjournment in the case 30 times and changed their lawyers eight times.

In March 2018, a scrutiny committee was formed to give its report on the case in one month. The commission held 80 sessions but it failed to submit a report.

What is the Pakistan Democratic Movement?

The PDM, which comprises 11 opposition parties, has been staging anti-government rallies across Pakistan.

The first rally was held in Gujranwala on October 16, the second in Karachi on October 18, and the third in Quetta on October 25. The movement’s fifth rally was held in Peshawar on November 22 and its sixth in Multan on November 30.

The opposition members said there should be accountability for anyone accused of corruption, not just the opposition. At the rallies, the opposition leaders also challenged the country’s powerful establishment, accusing them of bringing the PTI government to power through systematic rigging.

PDM lawmakers have also threatened to resign en mass to force the government to dissolve assemblies.

