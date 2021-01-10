PDM announces protest outside ECP’s Islamabad office on Jan 19

The Pakistan Democratic Movement will hold a protest outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad on January 19, PML-N spokesperson said Sunday.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, the PML-N spokesperson, said that the ECP has been hearing the foreign funding case against the PTI since 2014 but it has yet to give its verdict.

Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of 11 opposition parties, launched its anti-government movement in September 2020. It has held several rallies in major Pakistan cities.

The opposition leaders claim that Prime Minister Imran Khan was brought to power by the country’s establishment through rigging.

According to the PML-N spokesperson, the State Bank of Pakistan had found at least 23 foreign accounts of the PTI and their details were submitted to the ECP.

Akbar S Babar, who was one of the founding members of the PTI, had filed a petition in November 2014, alleging financial irregularities in the foreign funding of the party.