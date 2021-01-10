Pakistan’s power breakdown also resulted in partial internet blackout

The major power breakdown that hit Pakistan Saturday night resulted in internet connectivity issues as well.

According to NetBlocks, an organization that maps internet freedom, initially 62% of Pakistan’s observable internet connectivity was working. It said residential and business networks were most impacted in the blackout.

Confirmed: #Pakistan internet connectivity collapses amid widespread power outage with nation-scale impact; real-time network data show connectivity at 62% of ordinary levels as users struggle to get online; incident ongoing 🕯📉 #BlackoutPakistan



Six hours after the blackout it said there were few signs of recovery and that internet connectivity had dropped to 52% of ordinary levels.

“Metrics indicate that impact is highest at the edge of the network while critical infrastructure and telecommunication exchanges are less impacted, likely due to effective failover to backup power,” it said. However, many users reported on Sunday morning that there mobile phone signals had been impacted.