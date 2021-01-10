Sunday, January 10, 2021  | 25 Jamadilawal, 1442
Pakistan’s power breakdown also resulted in partial internet blackout

Half the country was without internet: NetBlocks

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 10, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Pakistan’s power breakdown also resulted in partial internet blackout
The major power breakdown that hit Pakistan Saturday night resulted in internet connectivity issues as well. According to NetBlocks, an organization that maps internet freedom, initially 62% of Pakistan's observable internet connectivity was working. It said residential and business networks were most impacted in the blackout. Six hours after the blackout it said there were few signs of recovery and that internet connectivity had dropped to 52% of ordinary levels. "Metrics indicate that impact is highest at the edge of the network while critical infrastructure and telecommunication exchanges are less impacted, likely due to effective failover to backup power," it said. However, many users reported on Sunday morning that there mobile phone signals had been impacted.
The major power breakdown that hit Pakistan Saturday night resulted in internet connectivity issues as well.

According to NetBlocks, an organization that maps internet freedom, initially 62% of Pakistan’s observable internet connectivity was working. It said residential and business networks were most impacted in the blackout.

Six hours after the blackout it said there were few signs of recovery and that internet connectivity had dropped to 52% of ordinary levels.

“Metrics indicate that impact is highest at the edge of the network while critical infrastructure and telecommunication exchanges are less impacted, likely due to effective failover to backup power,” it said. However, many users reported on Sunday morning that there mobile phone signals had been impacted.

 
