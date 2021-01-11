Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million

Master Changan has announced the price of the Changan Alsvin, dubbed Pakistan’s cheapest sedan, at Rs2.2 million and has also started taking bookings from January 11.

“It is a smart sedan,” said Danial Malik, Master Changan CEO, while unveiling the price of the Changan Alsvin. “It is not a cheap car, but the value that is being offered is much higher than its price.”

The 1.37L 5-speed manual transmission is priced at Rs2.199 million. The 1.5L 5-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is priced at Rs2.399 million and the top-of-the-line 1.5L Lumiere at Rs2.549 million.

The prices are ex-dealer, which means customers in Peshawar and Karachi can both buy the cars at the same price without paying any extra freight costs.

Master Changan debuted the Changan Alsvin on December 11 via digital video at a press conference in Karachi. The plant started production on December 14.

“Our next car is the essence of the same win-win philosophy where the customer doesn’t have to compromise on their dreams,” Malik said. “A car that can bring unparalleled value to our customers, our dealers, auto-parts manufacturers and the nation overall.

“This is a car that will transform the landscape of the Pakistani automotive industry by bringing features and technology to the customers in the segment that they could previously only have dreamt of,” he claimed.

“The starting price is even less than many hatchbacks available in Pakistan whether locally assembled or imported from Japan whereas the price of 1.5L DCT Lumiere is around the same as the stripped-down models of other subcompact sedans assembled locally,” Shabbir Uddin, the director of sales and marketing at Master Changan, said.

“The additional features offered in the 1.5L DCT Lumiere edition are comparable to the highest price of comparable alternate cars in this segment such as Sunroof, Cruise Control, TPMS, Start-Stop Technology and Heated side mirrors,” he claimed.

“Such features are worth at least Rs200,000 above the comparable alternate model which are priced at around Rs3 million. In that sense the Changan Alsvin offers the value of a 3.2m car at a price of Rs2,549,000.” he said.

Cars in Pakistan are heavily taxed. Retail prices are loaded with 17% sales tax and a 5% Federal Excise Duty (FED) on retail level in addition to customs duties. So, the retail price of the Alsvin 1.5L DCT Lumiere edition of Rs2,549,000 is actually Rs2,075,000 without sales tax or FED.

“The government should consider reduction of taxes to make automobiles more affordable for the masses and increase total volumes which would in turn result in higher revenue generation for the government,” he said.

“The company has taken several measures to avoid investors jumping into the buying spree. One of those is one vehicle per CNIC,” said Shabbir Uddin.

The company will do a lucky draw of 1,000 customers from a total 17,000 pre-bookings received and offering them the first chance to book from January 11 to 13.

“The company offers free maintenance for one year to genuine customers who pre-booked in their name, make payments themselves and registers the car in their name.” he added.

Master Changan Motors Limited acquired Greenfield status under the Auto policy 2016-2021 and entered into a joint venture with Changan automobile with an initial investment of $100 million – the largest investment of its kind by a car-making company in Pakistan’s history.

The company established a plant in Karachi with an annual production capacity of 30,000 units. JV invested another $36 million to introduce the Alsvin in Pakistan and aims to bring in more models by June.

Changan is China’s top domestic automotive brand and has been consecutively for the last 10 consecutive years. The company invests 5% of its annual revenue in research and development and has introduced level 3 autonomous driving in China.

Changan has a wide range of sedans, SUVs, MVPs, LCVs and is looking to electrify all its models by 2022. In their next phase, Master Changan Motors has also planned to introduce electric vehicles in Pakistan.