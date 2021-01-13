Wednesday, January 13, 2021  | 28 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Pakistani students upset as universities move exams on campus

Say varsities putting their lives at risk

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Pakistani students upset as universities move exams on campus

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Listen
Multiple universities across Pakistan have announced that final exams for the fall semester 2020-2021 will be taken in person on campus but students aren't having it. “This is downright unfair,” Huzaifa Rana, a student at the University of Lahore told SAMAA Digital. “The entire semester, we took classes online and all of a sudden they have decided to call us in. “Have they forgotten that we are in the middle of a pandemic where cases are increasing every day?” Rana asked. When the second wave of the novel coronavirus hit Pakistan, the government closed down educational institutions across the country on November 23, shifting classes online. On January 4, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced that classes nine to 11 will reopen on January 18, while universities will reopen from February 1. On Wednesday, university students took Twitter by storm and complained that their varsities were supposed to take finals online in the last weeks of January but they have now shifted the dates to February. Following this, #online_exams_only started trending on Twitter. “My sister studies at the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology and the management has called them in for exams on campus,” a student from Karachi who didn’t want her name revealed said. “We live in Karachi and the university is located on the outskirts of Islamabad,” she pointed out. Throughout the semester her sister was at home as classes were being taken online. “Imagine, she now has to go all the way there just for the exams.” Sir with all the respect in the world. I humbly say this student's health does matter and so do our opinion and hear us and take our exams online. In online lectures professors doesn't take questions. No injustice will be tolerated #online_exams_only@Shafqat_Mahmood@DrMuradPTI pic.twitter.com/ySFREmFav0— Hamza Rizvi (@HamzaRi31956691) January 13, 2021 #If u wish to open our institutes, have enough guts TO TAKE PHYSICAL MEETINGS before opening our physical classes! Don't compromise our healths, Students lives are of utmost priority!@ImranKhanPTI @Shafqat_Mahmood @DrMuradPTI #online_exams_only pic.twitter.com/DwQwlvxATR— Rai Hasnain Ahmad (@RaiHasnainAhma2) January 13, 2021 Same number of deaths back then when @Shafqat_Mahmood and @DrMuradPTI closed the institutions . I’m still laughing at the fact that they are trying to open them now ! We are stuck in a cycle. Open the institutions and death toll spikes again? #online_exams_only pic.twitter.com/aEPxGVYna6— Muhammad ali (@ali_alucard) January 13, 2021 “Throughout the year, we were taught online where our only source of help was notes and powerpoint presentations,” a UMT student said. “Now they expect us to give exams on campus so that they can fail us easily.” A spokesperson of the varsity told SAMAA Digital that the government is already reopening universities from February 1, so they might as well just delay the exam date and take the finals in person. On the other hand, Usman, the inquiry officer at the University of Lahore, said the varsity was only calling in only those students to campus who couldn’t give exams online. “Students from art and computer science programmes are being called in and we will make sure all SOPs are implemented thoroughly.” Is it safe to reopen educational institutions? While universities are planning to reopen from February, government officials will be meeting tomorrow [January 14] to review the coronavirus situation in the country. On Wednesday, 2,123 new cases were reported countrywide while 55 people succumbed to the virus. The total virus tally in Pakistan has crossed 500,000. In a media briefing on Tuesday, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar said the three sectors that contributed most to the virus spread during the second wave were education, wedding halls and restaurants. Wedding halls have been closed since the restrictions were first imposed by the government in September. Restaurants have been operating with SOPs such as outdoor dining and social distancing. According to Umar, there are over 50 million students in Pakistan. If schools contributed so greatly to Pakistan's coronavirus numbers, as the minister inferred, will reopening them send the daily case tally soaring?
FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus students

Multiple universities across Pakistan have announced that final exams for the fall semester 2020-2021 will be taken in person on campus but students aren’t having it.

“This is downright unfair,” Huzaifa Rana, a student at the University of Lahore told SAMAA Digital. “The entire semester, we took classes online and all of a sudden they have decided to call us in.

“Have they forgotten that we are in the middle of a pandemic where cases are increasing every day?” Rana asked.

When the second wave of the novel coronavirus hit Pakistan, the government closed down educational institutions across the country on November 23, shifting classes online. On January 4, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced that classes nine to 11 will reopen on January 18, while universities will reopen from February 1.

On Wednesday, university students took Twitter by storm and complained that their varsities were supposed to take finals online in the last weeks of January but they have now shifted the dates to February.

Following this, #online_exams_only started trending on Twitter.

“My sister studies at the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology and the management has called them in for exams on campus,” a student from Karachi who didn’t want her name revealed said.

“We live in Karachi and the university is located on the outskirts of Islamabad,” she pointed out. Throughout the semester her sister was at home as classes were being taken online. “Imagine, she now has to go all the way there just for the exams.”

“Throughout the year, we were taught online where our only source of help was notes and powerpoint presentations,” a UMT student said. “Now they expect us to give exams on campus so that they can fail us easily.”

A spokesperson of the varsity told SAMAA Digital that the government is already reopening universities from February 1, so they might as well just delay the exam date and take the finals in person.

On the other hand, Usman, the inquiry officer at the University of Lahore, said the varsity was only calling in only those students to campus who couldn’t give exams online. “Students from art and computer science programmes are being called in and we will make sure all SOPs are implemented thoroughly.”

Is it safe to reopen educational institutions?

While universities are planning to reopen from February, government officials will be meeting tomorrow [January 14] to review the coronavirus situation in the country.

On Wednesday, 2,123 new cases were reported countrywide while 55 people succumbed to the virus. The total virus tally in Pakistan has crossed 500,000.

In a media briefing on Tuesday, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar said the three sectors that contributed most to the virus spread during the second wave were education, wedding halls and restaurants.

Wedding halls have been closed since the restrictions were first imposed by the government in September. Restaurants have been operating with SOPs such as outdoor dining and social distancing.

According to Umar, there are over 50 million students in Pakistan. If schools contributed so greatly to Pakistan’s coronavirus numbers, as the minister inferred, will reopening them send the daily case tally soaring?

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
pakistan universities, pakistan students, university students in pakistan, pakistan and coronavirus, coronavirus in pakistan, coronavirus cases rise, coronavirus and students
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
FIA raids software house on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
FIA raids software house on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba 'dance party'
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba ‘dance party’
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?
Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan's power breakdown
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan’s power breakdown
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.