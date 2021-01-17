Sunday, January 17, 2021  | 2 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Pakistan vindicated by Goswami chats: Foreign Office

Spokesperson asks international community to hold India accountable

Posted: Jan 18, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan vindicated by Goswami chats: Foreign Office

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Listen
The conversation transcripts filed by the Mumbai police confirm Pakistan's position that the Pulwama attacks were a 'false flag' operation, intended to 'malign Pakistan with terrorism-related allegations' and designed to manipulate voters, the Foreign Office said Sunday in a Twitter post. The FO believes the transcipts illustrate 'an unholy nexus b/w the Hindutva regime & its cronies in the Indian media." In a statement, a spokesperson reminded citizens that the government had presented evidence of 'India's state-sponsorship of terrorism' against Pakistan and a concerted campaign to paint Pakistan as the sponsor of terrorism. A statement issued by Republic TV via its website and Twitter account rejected the charges against Arnab Goswami. "The desperation with which the government of Pakistan has attacked the Republic Media Network in an open forum today, also lays bare the involvement of anti-India forces in the conspiracy behind the Republic Media Network". On December 23, 2020, the British media regulator Ofcom fined Republic TV £20,000 for hate speech against Pakistan, when it analyzed a talk show episode hosted by Goswami and called the debate in the episode provocative.
The conversation transcripts filed by the Mumbai police confirm Pakistan’s position that the Pulwama attacks were a ‘false flag’ operation, intended to ‘malign Pakistan with terrorism-related allegations’ and designed to manipulate voters, the Foreign Office said Sunday in a Twitter post.

The FO believes the transcipts illustrate ‘an unholy nexus b/w the Hindutva regime & its cronies in the Indian media.”

In a statement, a spokesperson reminded citizens that the government had presented evidence of ‘India’s state-sponsorship of terrorism’ against Pakistan and a concerted campaign to paint Pakistan as the sponsor of terrorism.

A statement issued by Republic TV via its website and Twitter account rejected the charges against Arnab Goswami. “The desperation with which the government of Pakistan has attacked the Republic Media Network in an open forum today, also lays bare the involvement of anti-India forces in the conspiracy behind the Republic Media Network”.

On December 23, 2020, the British media regulator Ofcom fined Republic TV £20,000 for hate speech against Pakistan, when it analyzed a talk show episode hosted by Goswami and called the debate in the episode provocative.

 
