Telecom was the best-performing sector during the year 2020 with 119.8% returns, according to data compiled by Intermarket Securities. Engineering sector gave returns of 96.5%, followed by cement sector at 74.2%.

Pharmaceutical sector recorded 30.4% profit while auto sector gave 26.9% returns. Textile reported 16.1% returns, followed by oil marketing companies at 12.8% and food sector at 4.9%.