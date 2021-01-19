Tuesday, January 19, 2021  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Pakistan seals 1,083 ‘illegal’ petrol pumps

Country is cracking down on oil smugglers

Posted: Jan 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
A man stands next to a horsecart laden with oil drums on a street in Lahore on September 27, 2020. Photo: AFP

Pakistan sealed 1,083 petrol stations after their owners were found involved in the illegal trade of petrol and diesel. Seven hundred and seventy-eight petrol pumps were sealed in Punjab, 16 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 145 in Sindh, according to a report submitted to PM Imran Khan on Monday. The authorities have seized 6.5 million litres of petrol and diesel. On January 16, it was reported that Pakistan has sealed 609 fuel stations. “The campaign against oil smuggling is continuing unabated and showing significantly good results,” said a statement issued by PM Office. During a meeting of the Federal Cabinet on January 2, PM Khan remarked that smuggling is causing irreparable loss to the country's economy. He ordered authorities to take strict action against all the people involved in the smuggling of oil. It was reported that the country faced a loss of Rs150 billion because of the smuggling. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
